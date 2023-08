PERRY—Freshman Ella Welp was a double winner to highlight the performances of the Algona swim team on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Welp’s two wins were the red-and-black’s only victories as the Bulldogs fell to the Perry Bluejays by the final score of 105-59.

Welp won the 50-yard freestyle event in 26.99 and also took the 100-yard freestyle race with her winning clocking of 1:00.90.