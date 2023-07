FONDA—North Iowa shutout the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines’ baseball team by the score of 5-0 in Class 1A district opener played on Saturday, July 1.

The purple-and-gold finished the 2023 season with an overall record of 5-15 while North Iowa advance to take on Newell-Fonda with a season record of 6-16.

The Bison scored a run in the top of the first inning on a walk, a wild pitch and an RBI single off the bat of Hayden Meinders for an early 1-0 advantage.