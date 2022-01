EAGLE GROVE—West Bend-Mallard notched their third win of the season on Monday, Jan. 3 with a 55-36 non-conference boys’ basketball victory over the Eagle Grove Eagles.

Although the Wolverines led the whole game, they could not put the pesky Eagles away. West Bend-Mallard led 17-13, 34-21 and 42-26 at the quarter breaks in the contest.