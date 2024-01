EAGLE GROVE—The North Union Warrior wrestling squad went 1-2 in a Top of Iowa Conference quadrangular meet held on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The green-black-and-silver lost 45-30 in their opening match before bouncing back with a narrow 42-36 victory over the Garner-Haywfield/Ventura Cardinals but fell to the West Hancock Eagles by the score of 50-24.