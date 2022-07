FORT DODGE—Second-ranked North Union won three games on Saturday, June 23 in the St. Edmond softball invitational played at the beautiful Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

The green-black-and-silver beat Woodward-Granger 10-0 in five innings in their opening game. Sam Nielsen and Emily both had three hits while teammates Naomi Jones, Beth Streuber and Shelby Fraker each had a pair of hits with Cassie Beadle, Maggie Engelby and Libby Stevens all adding a single.