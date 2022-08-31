Warriors win Garner Invitational on Saturday

GARNER—The North Union Warriors’ volleyball squad went a perfect 5-0 to place first at the Garner Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The green-black-and-silver started the day with a 21-15 and 21-13 victory over West Fork. Libby Stevens led the team in set assists with 14.

Olivia Merrill pounded home seven kills and registered one solo block and two block assists at the net while teammate Emily Meyer connected on 14 of 15 serves with four aces and came up with eight digs.