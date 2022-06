LAKE PARK—North Union broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning to earn their fourth straight win in a 4-2 non-conference baseball victory on Tuesday, June 14 over the Harris-Lake Park Wolves.

Each team scored once in the first inning before the home team took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second frame only to see the green-black-and-silver tie the contest up at 2-2 with a run in the top of the third stanza.