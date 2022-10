ARMSTRONG—North Union finished the 2022 regular season on the right note with a non-conference victory over the Spencer Tigers in four sets on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The green-black-and-silver took the opening game by the score of 25-21 and won the second game by the count of 25-19. Spencer came back to take the third set 25-19 before the Warriors ended the match with a 25-21 victory in game four.