BELMOND—North Union rallied to advance to the Class 2A regional semi-finals after upsetting (23-7) Belmond-Klemme in five entertaining sets played on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The home team won the opening game by the score of 21-25 before North Union took the second set by the count of 25-23.

Belmond-Klemme won the third game 22-25 but the Warriors force a fifth set with an exciting 25-22 victory in game number four.