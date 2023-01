ARMSTRONG—Sophomore Grady Madden scored a driving lay-up with nine seconds left in overtime to give the North Union Warrior boys’ basketball team a huge 51-49 Top of Iowa Conference victory over the Garner-Hayfield/Ventura Cardinals.

The visitors scored twice in the final minute of regulation to rally and force an extra period. Both squads are now 7-3 overall and each team has two losses in the conference, two games behind league leader Lake Mills.