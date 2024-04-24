Warrior boys place fifth at Bison Relays

BUFFALO CENTER—Battling a strong southwest wind, the North Union Warrior boys track team finished in fifth place with 62 points in an eight-team field at Bison Relays on Thursday, April 18.

Senior Colin Rasch was the lone gold medal winner for the green-black-and-silver as he won the shot put with his heave of 49’ 1½”.

Earning silver medals on Thursday was the Warrior sprint medley relay unit of Draven Keeler, Kade Madden, Gavyn Morphew and Preston Guerdet in 1:45.42.