GARNER—The North Union Warrior boys’ basketball team improved to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in Top of Iowa Conference games with a 73-45 league victory on Friday, Jan. 5 over the Garner-Hayfield/Ventura Cardinals in boys’ basketball action.

The green-black-and-silver jumped out to a 14-9 lead at the end of the first stanza and increased their advantage to 33-19 at intermission. The Warriors took a commanding 57-24 lead at the end of the third quarter.