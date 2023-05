By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

EAGLE GROVE—Olivia Von Bank of North Union and Avery Lichter of Bishop Garrigan had the top scores of the day at the Top of Iowa Conference girls’ golf meet played at the Eagle Grove Golf & Country Club on Monday, May 8.

The two each came in with an 18-hole score of 89. Von Bank had a 44-45 with four pars during the day while Lichter had a 46-43 and recorded five pars during her 18 holes of golf.