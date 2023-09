MANLY—West Bend-Mallard had just a pair of boys compete in the Central Springs Invitational ran on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Pioneer Town & Country Club.

The purple-and-gold did not have enough runners for a team score on Thursday in the 17-team field of teams competing.

Silas Bindel led the way for the Wolverines as he placed 48th overall with a season-best clocking of 20:18.78 while teammate Grayden Forsythe finished in 92nd place in 22:22.07.