Two gold medal winners for WB-M girls at Lake Mills
LAKE MILLS—A pair of first place showings highlighted the performances of the West Bend-Mallard Wolverine girls’ track squad at the Bulldog Relays held here on Monday, April 22.
The purple-and-gold ended up in fifth place overall in the 14-team field of teams with 65.5 points. Maddie Fehr won the 100-meter dash in 13.33 as did the 4 x 800-meter relay group of Tyra Schupbach, Abi Schmidt, Allie Fehr and Kierstin Montag with a winning time of 10:28.39.