Trio of area girls earn Top of Iowa all-conference honors
MASON CITY—A trio of area girls’ cross-country runners earned all-conference honors on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Top of Iowa Conference meet held on the campus of NIACC.
Two North Union runners earned first-team all-conference honors while a Bishop Garrigan competitor earned second-team all-conference status.
The Warriors ended up in seventh place in the team standings with 162 points as the black-and-gold did not have enough runners for a team score.