GILMORE CITY—Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire took an early 8-0 advantage and went onto a 10-2 Twin Lakes Conference baseball victory on Wednesday, June 15 over the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines.

The Titans scored two runs in the top of the first inning before plating six runs in the three and tacked on two insurance tallies in the top of the sixth frame while the home team scored their only two runs in the bottom of the fourth stanza.