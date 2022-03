JOHNSTON— Meredith Tigges, a senior at Bishop Garrigan High School in Algona was recently honored as the 2022 Class 1A recipient of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Student Athlete Achievement Award during the Iowa High School Girls Basketball State Tournament held March 4-5 in Des Moines. The award recognizes a graduating senior student-athlete who not only excels in athletics but also in the classroom and the community.