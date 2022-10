By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—The Algona swim team had their best showing of the year winning eight different events in a 95-85 loss to Mason City on Thursday, Oct. 6 in a home meet held at the Algona Family YMCA.

Natalee Reemtsma was a double winner for the red-and-black as the freshmen took the 200-yard IM in 2:46.00 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:27.21.