Six wins for AHS girls at Forest City

FOREST CITY—Finishing in first place in six different events were the highlights of the Algona Bulldog girls track squad in Class A at the Forest City Relays on Tuesday, April 23.

The red-and-black totaled 160.5 points that was only topped in the six-team field by host Forest City with a team total of 180 points.

Natalie Johnson was a double winner for the Bulldogs on Tuesday as she won the 100-meter dash in 12.81 and took the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.02.