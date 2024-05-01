Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
Sports 1 May 2024

Six wins for AHS girls at Forest City

 

FOREST CITY—Finishing in first place in six different events were the highlights of the Algona Bulldog girls track squad in Class A at the Forest City Relays on Tuesday, April 23.

The red-and-black totaled 160.5 points that was only topped in the six-team field by host Forest City with a team total of 180 points.

Natalie Johnson was a double winner for the Bulldogs on Tuesday as she won the 100-meter dash in 12.81 and took the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.02.

Sign up for News Alerts

Subscribe to news updates

When will you buy an electric vehicle?

Tags