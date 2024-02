By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

SIOUX CITY—It was a very good day for the Algona Bulldog girls’ squad at the Region 2 super regional tournament held at the Tyson Events Center on Friday, Jan. 26.

The red-and-black had six young ladies qualify for the state tournament in Coralville, including three champions and placed second as team with a team score of 220 points, topped only by Ridge View’s total of 224.