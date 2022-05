By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

GILBERT—Six Algona Bulldog girls’ track members, including four freshmen, have qualified for the Class 3A state track meet this weekend in Des Moines.

The red-and-black will compete in five different events with those six young ladies after competing in the Class 3A regional track meet on Thursday, May 12 as the first and second place winners in each event were automatic qualifiers.