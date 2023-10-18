Second-team all-conference honors for Morphew
MASON CITY—North Union’s Gavyn Morphew garnered second-team all-conference honors to highlight the performances of a pair of area boys’ cross-country teams at the Top of Iowa Conference meet held on the campus of NIACC on Thursday, Oct. 12.
Morphew crossed the finish line with a time of 18:50.11 to take 19th place overall. The first 15 place winners were named first-team all-conference as the next 15 finishers were named to the second-team all-conference squad.