ESTHERVILLE—Tyra Schupbach of West Bend-Mallard finished as the runner-up to highlight the performances of four area girls’ cross-country squads at the Estherville Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Schupbach’s clocking of 21:00.56 was the topped only by the winner, Katelyn Krieger of Spirit Lake, who the race in 20:50.44. Lily Morey was the only other runner for the Wolverines as she took 20th place with a time of 20:46.51.