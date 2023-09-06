Saint Ansgar topples North Union Warriors 42-7

ARMSTRONG—A physical Saint Ansgar football squad was too much for North Union to handle as the Saints defeated the green-black-and-silver on Friday, Sept. 1 in the Class A district opener for both teams.

The Saints rushed the ball 39 times for 261 yards in the victory and added 106 yards in the air for 367 total yards during the evening.

The visitors scored once in the opening frame, twice in the second period and put the game away with 21 points in the third quarter.