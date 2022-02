DES MOINES—North Union freshman Landon Price went 1-2 at 113 pounds at the Class 1A state wrestling meet on Feb. 17-19. The freshman concluded a nice 2022 campaign with a season record of 37-5.

Price opened the tournament on Thursday with a tough draw against top-ranked Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia and lost to him by fall in 2:47.