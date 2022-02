WEBSTER CITY—Freshmen Isaac Wilson and Tate Slagle earned a trip to Des Moines to wrestle in the Class 2A state wrestling tournament this week with a second place finish at the district meet on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Wilson opened the day with a 7-0 win over Garrett Tusler of Osage in the semifinals but lost a tough 1-0 decision to seventh-rated Jayson Stevens of Hampton-Dumont in the 106-pound finals.