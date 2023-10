SPENCER—North Union teammates Alexis Cummins and Jacey Welbig each qualified for the Class 1A state cross-country meet on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

Freshman Cummins finished in second place overall with her time of 20:22.75 while junior teammate Welbig crossed the finish line in fourth place with her clocking of 20:45.00.