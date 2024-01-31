North Union wrestlers win three conference matches

SWEA CITY—North Union hosted a Top of Iowa Conference wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and won all three of their matches.

The green-black-and-silver topped West Fork 78-0, defeated Northwood-Kensett 60-18 and beat Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 42-39.

Caden Zotz (126), Jackson Hutchinson (132), Gabe Whaley (138), Gavyn Morphew (144), Josh Harmon (157), Breenan Bollinger (215) and Kolton Walter (285) all went a perfect 3-0 on the evening for the Warriors.