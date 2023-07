SWEA CITY—Tenth-ranked North Union prevailed 2-0 on Wednesday, July 5 in a good old fashioned pitcher’s duel in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal victory over the Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals.

Warrior senior pitcher Emily Meyer out-dueled Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Alayna Wingate in the chalked circle as both hurlers were dominate in the contest.

Meyer tossed all seven innings as she gave up no runs in just two hits while fanning 17 Generals and issuing one base-on-balls.