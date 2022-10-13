North Union Warriors wraps up Top of Iowa Conference slate

ARMSTRONG—North Union wrapped Top of Iowa Conference volleyball play with their second straight victory on Thursday, Oct. 6 as the green-black-and-silver defeated the Belmond-Klemme Broncos in four sets.

The Warriors took the opening game by the score of 25-21 before Belmond-Klemme battled back to take the second set by the count of 14-25.

North Union rebounded to triumph in the third game by the narrow score of 27-25 and ended the match with a 25-12 win in the fourth set.