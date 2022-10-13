Kossuth County Advance - Staff Photo - Create Article
Sports 13 October 2022

North Union Warriors wraps up Top of Iowa Conference slate

ARMSTRONG—North Union wrapped Top of Iowa Conference volleyball play with their second straight victory on Thursday, Oct. 6 as the green-black-and-silver defeated the Belmond-Klemme Broncos in four sets.

The Warriors took the opening game by the score of 25-21 before Belmond-Klemme battled back to take the second set by the count of 14-25.

North Union rebounded to triumph in the third game by the narrow score of 27-25 and ended the match with a 25-12 win in the fourth set.

