ARMSTRONG—Naomi Jones poured in a career-high 21 points to help lead the North Union Warrior girls basketball squad on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to 55-24 non-conference victory over the Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Titans.

The Warriors led 13-3 at the conclusion of the first period and never looked back. The green-black-and-silver also led 24-17 at intermission and 47-22 at the end of the third quarter.