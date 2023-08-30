North Union goes 2-2 in Garner tourney

GARNER—North Union opened the 2023 volleyball season on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Garner tournament and compiled a 2-2 record during the day.

The green-black-and-silver defeated Mason City Newman 21-13 and 21-17 plus West Fork 21-8 and 21-15 but lost to North Iowa 21-9 and 21-19 along with Garner-Hayfield/Ventura by the scores of 21-18 and 21-10.

The Warriors were successful on 128 of 140 serves as a team during the day for 91.4 percent and served a total of 22 aces.