ARMSTRONG—North Union built an early advantage and never looked back in a 53-30 Top of Iowa Conference girls’ basketball victory on Friday, Jan. 6 over the Garner-Hayfield/Ventura Cardinals.

Olivia Merrill started the home team’s engine by scoring the contest’s first five points before the red-and-black dented the scoreboard with a three-pointer. The Warriors then went on an 11-0 run to finish the first stanza with a 16-3 lead.