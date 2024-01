GARNER—Going on the road on Friday, Jan. 5, the North Union Warrior girls’ basketball squad earned a hard-fought 55-47 Top of Iowa Conference girls’ basketball win over the Garner-Hayfield/Ventura Cardinals.

The green-black-and-silver held a narrow 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter before extending that advantage to 27-20 at halftime. The visitors also led 46-33 heading into the fourth period of action.