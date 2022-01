By Greg Grabianowski, Sports Editor

ARMSTRONG—The North Union Warrior girls basketball squad strengthened their grip on second place in the Top of Iowa Conference standings with a big 48-39 win over No. 7 ranked (Class 2A) West Hancock on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The green-black-and-silver defense was outstanding all night long, limiting the Eagles to 25 percent shooting from the floor during the contest.