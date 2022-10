MASON CITY—The North Union Warrior football team closed out the 2022 regular season on Friday, Oct. 14 as the green-black-and-silver fell to the Mason City Newman Knights by the score of 49-27.

The Warriors finished the regular season with an overall record of 5-3 and was 3-3 in district play for fourth place. North Union will open Class A playoff play on Friday as they will travel to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.