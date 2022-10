ALTA—North Union led most of the game but had to turn away a late rally from Alta-Aurelia to earn a 35-27 victory on Friday, Oct. 7 in a non-district football contest.

The green-black-and-silver led 35-20 with a just over five minutes to go before the home team scored with just over a minute to play and then recovered an onside kick as the visitors came up with an interception on the final play of the game.