CLARION—Narrowing missing advancing to the district tournament by just three strokes, the North Union Warrior boys’ golf team placed third at the Class 2A sectional golf tournament played at the Clarmond Country Club on Wednesday, May 11.

The green-black-and-silver had a team total of 337 as the two district qualifiers were Grundy Center with a score of 312 and Osage with a total of 334.