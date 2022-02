GRAETTINGER—North Union scored just nine points in the second half in a 50-28 Class 1A district quarterfinal round loss on Monday, Feb. 14 to the North Iowa Bison.

The Warriors led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter before North Iowa took a narrow 20-19 advantage to the locker room at halftime. The Bison extended the lead to 32-23 at the conclusion of the third quarter of play.