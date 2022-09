By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ARMSTRONG—A powerful rushing attack showed why the Saint Ansgar Saints are ranked eighth in the latest Radio Iowa Class A ratings as the red-and-white handed the North Union Warriors their first loss of the season on Friday, Sept. 9 by the score of 48-0.

The Saints amassed 467 yards rushing in 52 carries in the contest as they built a 28-0 advantage at intermission and never looked back in the win.