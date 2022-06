ALGONA—Algona battled hard but could not score enough runs as the red-and-black fell to the 12th-ranked team in Class 1A, the St. Edmond Gaels, 5-1 in North Central Conference softball action on Monday, June 20.

The green-and-white plated three runs in the top of the first stanza and added two big insurance tallies in the top of the fifth as the only run from the home team came in the bottom of the first frame.