BUFFALO CENTER—No. 1 rated Bishop Garrigan earned their ninth consecutive victory on Tuesday, Dec. 20 with an 85-41 Top of Iowa Conference girls’ basketball win over the North Iowa Lady Bison.

The black-and-gold enter the Christmas break with a season overall record of 9-1 and sit alone in first place in the conference at 6-0 as North Iowa fell to 3-4 overall and is now 1-3 in the league.