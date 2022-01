EAGLE GROVE—Sophomore Kierstin Montag exploded for a game-high 35 points and yanked down 13 rebounds to lead the West Bend-Mallard Wolverine girls’ basketball squad to a 70-42 non-conference victory over the Eagle Grove Eagles on Monday, Jan. 3.

Montag connected on 12 of 24 overallº field goals on the evening, including one of two behind the three point arc and nailed 10 of 11 foul shots during the non-conference contest.