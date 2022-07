WEBSTER CITY—North Central Conference leader Webster City scored in every inning but one to remain undefeated in the league with an 11-1, six-inning conference victory over the Algona Bulldogs on Friday, June 24.

The Lynx scored three times in the opening stanza for an early 3-0 advantage. The home team then scored two runs in the third stanza while adding single tallies in both the fourth and sixth and plated four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.