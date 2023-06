LAKE MILLS—Two three-run outbursts were too much to overcome for the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears softball squad in a 10-7 Top of Iowa Conference loss on Friday, May 26 to the Lake Mills Bulldogs.

The home team scored three runs in both the second and fifth innings along with two in the fourth stanza and single runs in the first and third frames, while the black-and-gold plated one in the third, two runs in the fourth and four in the seventh inning in the loss.