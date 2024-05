LEMARS—A pair of area golfers advanced to the state golf tournament from the boys Class 1A district meet held at the Willow Creek Golf Course.

Ethan Kuper of Bishop Garrigan finished in second place on Monday to advance to the state meet in Ames as did North Union’s Drew Henderson who placed third.

Kuper registered three birdies and three pars on the front nine for a 34 and had one birdie and five pars on the back nine for an 18-hole total of 74.