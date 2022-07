By Greg Grabianowski

Sports Editor

ALGONA—It is common occurrence just like he did on Wednesday evening traveling to Stuart Speedway, Ben Kraus of Britt will have to go two to three hours to race his outlaw mini-mod race car.

On Thursday, June 23, Kraus’ trip was very short as all he had to do was go across the street from his daily work job as a physical therapist at the Kossuth County Hospital to race at the Kossuth County Speedway.