HUMBOLDT—Moriah Knapp returned after a five-week layoff due to an injury to earn all-conference honors on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the North Central conference cross-country championships held at Joe Sheldon Park.

Knapp maneuvered around the park’s 3.1 mile course with her fifth place clocking of 21:25.46 to earn first team all-conference honors for the red-and-black.