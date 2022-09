SPENCER—Algona’s Moriah Knapp was the runner-up and North Union’s Jacey Welbig placed third to highlight the performances of three area girls’ cross-country squads on Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Spencer Invitational.

Knapp crossed the finish line with a time of 20:02.51 just ahead of Welbig in 21:01.00 as Peyton Morey of Spencer won the race with her clocking of 19:53.10.